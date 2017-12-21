Wrexham AFC midfielder Paul Rutherford raring to go after Trophy breather

PAUL RUTHERFORD considers it a “compliment” that he was rested for the FA Trophy but the midfielder won’t rest on his laurels.

The midfielder has been an integral part of Wrexham’s promotion challenge this season, featuring in all 24 league games and weighing with a number of assists as well as the only goal in the 1-0 win against Solihull Moors.

With the league the priority – third placed Wrexham are only two points behind leaders Macclesfield Town – manager Dean Keates rested a number of key men for Saturday’s first round Trophy tie against Harrogate who won 2-0, with fringe players and youngsters coming into the squad.

Rutherford was one of the players given a breather, an indication of the impact that he has had this term.

“I think it has been a good season for me so far,” said Rutherford.

“You don’t want to miss any games but if the manager is resting a few players and you are one of them, it is sort of a back-handed compliment that you are doing something right and you are considered fairly important for what the team is doing at the moment.”

But Rutherford, set to return for Saturday’s home game against promotion rivals Dover Athletic, admits he has got to keep on producing the goods with Jack Mackreth breathing down his neck for a starting place.

“I have got a good few assists but I still want to contribute more,” said Rutherford.

“I haven’t got an assist for a couple of weeks now. I need to keep contributing assists and hopefully add to my first goal of the season and get a few more of them, although as long as we get the three points against Dover everyone will be happy.

“In my position, Jack is there constantly so you have got to make sure you are at it.

“Jack is a very good player, he is probably a little bit disappointed that he hasn’t played so much.

“Maybe he hasn’t hit top form just yet but he is a good player and I have got to make sure that I am on my game because Jack will be more than happy to step up and take my place.”

The visit of Dover is the first of four games in 10 days over the busy festive period.

Wrexham have successive away games at Barrow on Boxing Day and Gateshead (December 30) before the return fixture against the Bluebirds on New Year’s Day.

With lots of points up for grabs, Rutherford insists Wrexham cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

“There are a lot of games coming up, they come thick and fast, so you want to be in good form going into them,” said Rutherford.

“If you are not in any sort of form over Christmas, it can shape your season a little bit.

“This club has had experience of it in the past and we are looking to make sure it doesn’t happen this year.

“It is a busy time against some very competitive sides so we have got to make sure we are on our game over Christmas because we don’t want to be losing points.”

Rutherford admits Dover, fourth in the table with one less point than Wrexham, will be tough opponents.

“It is going to be a massive game against Dover, they have been doing well this season,” said Rutherford.

“Dover are probably a little bit similar to us, they have had a high turnover of players but it has worked positively for them.

“We need to make sure we are on our mettle and take the three points from them.”

Rutherford, who joined Wrexham from Southport in the summer of 2016, previously spent four seasons at Barrow.

The 30-year-old scored his second Wrexham goal against his former side in March’s 1-1 draw at Holker Street and he is looking forward to returning next Tuesday.

“I was getting a bit of stick in the game so I was quite happy to score,” added Rutherford.

“The first time I went back to Barrow I had a really good reception and they presented me with a photograph but last time they weren’t so forgiving with me.

“It is always good to get a little bit of stick from them. I know it is nothing personal and it is just banter on the day so I am looking forward to going back up there.”