Saints pull clear with Nomads win

TNS stretched their lead at the top of the table with a comfortable win at home to Connahs Quay Nomads on Tuesday.

The Saints never looked back after taking a second minute lead with Jamie Mullan on hand to slot home after Greg Draper’s shot was parried by goalkeeper John Danby.

Ten minutes later the Oswestrians doubled their lead with Ryan Brobbel firing home through a crowded goalmouth.

The Nomads continued to threaten in their rare chances with Nathan Woolfe rattling the bar with a long range effort before another shot was blocked on the line by Connell Rawlinson.

Both sides created openings in the second-half with Brobbel denied his second of the day by the woodwork before Sean Smith forced a great save from Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison at the other end.

However it was all over on 77 minutes with Jon Routledge slotting home from 10 yards following a spell of pressure.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Rawlinson, Routledge, Brobbel (Parry), Draper (Darlington), Fletcher (Edwards), Hudson, Mullan, Holland. Subs: A Jones, Leak, Clark, Pryce

Att – 203