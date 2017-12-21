COBRA hit back to claim derby spoils

COBRA hit back to claim the derby honours with a 17-7 victory over Llanidloes in North Wales League Two.

Llanidloes led when prop Matthew Skinner crossed for a try with the reliable Adam Price adding the extras before the Meifod hosts hit back.

COBRA scrum-half Bryn Davies took a quick tap penalty before being stopped short of the line with flanker Aled Humphreys gathering the ball to cross with Will Worthington missing the conversion.

COBRA dominated the second-half with the front row of Hywel Jones, Steve Isaac and Nico Williams putting in a shift on a heavy surface.

The trio combined to push the Llanidloes scrum over its own line for No8 Dorian Lloyd to capitalise with a try which Harry Jukes converted as COBRA led.

The hosts settled the outcome with a quarter of an hour remaining with Lloyd crossing for his second try of the match.

Meanwhile Newtown maintained their impressive league form with a 24-5 victory over Bangor in a match played out with uncontested scrums.

Town took their time to impose themselves before prop Twm Jones crossed for a try with outside half Dylan Leach converting.

Bangor reduced the arrears with an unconverted try before the hosts restored their cushion with Jones crossing for his second try of the day, converted by Leach.

Newtown further extended their lead before half-time with wing Junior Dean crossing the whitewash.

Bangor frustrated Town for much of the second-half but with seconds remaining wing Sam Woosnam darted over for a try to clinch a bonus point for his side.

Elsewhere Welshpool endured a day to forget in a 79-0 hammering at Dinbych who ran out convincing winners with 13 tries.

Centre Owain Davies led the hosts tally with a five try haul with wing Aidyn Jones and outside half Dan O’Sullivan both crossing for braces with the latter also kicking seven conversions.

The rout was completed with tries from wing Kieran Bonar, centre Tom Seddon, full-back Gruff Roberts and lock David Haydock.

Meanwhile Machynlleth slumped to a 17-0 defeat at home to Nant Conwy IIs in division three.