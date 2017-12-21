Christmas comes early for Spamen

LLANDRINDOD Wells Football Club have received an early Christmas present with a donation of nearly £2,000 to boost club coffers.

The Spar Mid Wales League One side received a grant of £1,917 through the Spar retail and distribution company A.F. Blakemore & Son Ltd’s charitable trust, the Blakemore Foundation this week.

The family owned company marked its centenary this year by launching a 1917 Heritage Grants Scheme to support local good causes across its trading area.

The company accepted applications over spring and summer and in total awarded 12 charities and organisations with a grant of £1,917 with Llandrindod Wells Football Club among the recipients.

Llandrindod Wells Football Club has been serving the local community for over 134 years, providing football to the seniors, junior boys and girls teams.

The club is also active in the community with its weekly bingo nights bringing people together at the club's famous Broadway home.

The organisation received their cheque at the town’s Spar store on Middleton Street, which is owned by independent retailer Andrew Davies.

Club chairman Nigel Thomas said: “We are overjoyed to receive such a generous grant from the Blakemore Foundation.

“The money will go towards the ongoing development of the club’s small junior pitch to continue improving the drainage and make the surface playable for the junior teams. The grant will help sustain the services we provide to the community for the long term.

“All at Llandrindod Wells Football Club would like to thank A.F. Blakemore for their support and wish the company a very happy 100th birthday.”

A.F. Blakemore Community Affairs Officer Kate Senter said: “A.F. Blakemore and Son has a long history of supporting local good causes and the 1917 Heritage Grant Scheme has complemented this perfectly.

“The 1917 Heritage Grants Scheme received more than 400 worthy requests from good causes across the UK.

“It is hoped that each grant will support the local good cause’s sustainability for years to come in recognition of the company’s commitment to growing sustainability for the benefit of staff, customers and the community.”

The Blakemore Foundation was established by the Blakemore family in 1992 and over the last 10 years has donated more than £1.7 million to good causes across England and Wales.