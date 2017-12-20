Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates will strengthen squad in January

DEAN KEATES wants to strengthen his squad in other areas as well as attack during the January transfer window.

Wrexham head into the busy festive period sitting third in the National League, just two points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

Keates has money available from the Build the Budget fund and he is keen to bring in fresh faces to maintain the promotion challenge in the new year.

“There are a few possibilities and we have got a couple of options,” said Keates.

“It is just a case of refreshing and adding to what is in here to keep pushing us on. We will see what happens in January.”

Although he is hoping to conclude permanent deals, Keates is ready to utilise the loan market if he has to.

“There is always a possibility that one might be a loan,” said Keates. “In an ideal world they will all be our players but we don’t live in one. If we can add one more permanent that would be good.”

A new striker is top of the shopping list with on-loan George Miller returning to Middlesbrough in January while fellow frontman Ntumba Massanka’s loan spell from Burnley also ends next month.

“We lose George so then there will be another spot available,” said Keates. “Ntumba’s loan is up and that is up for negotiation so there are things that we need to look at.

“We have had Ntumba for a full year so it is a conversation that we need to have between myself, the lad and the two football clubs.

“Burnley might want him back, he has been out for a year and they might want to have a look and see how he has developed.

“It is something that we will look at but it is an easy one with Ntumba, he knows about the football club and how we operate, and what is expected of him here.”

Keates has irons in the fire regarding a new striker and hopes a deal materialises when the window opens.

“One thing I have learnt is it is not done until the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed,” said Keates.

“One minute you think you have got something done and the next it is nowhere near.

“Until somebody is here and it is all agreed and signed, there is no point discussing stuff.”

Keates would like to retain the services of midfielder Akil Wright whose loan spell from Fleetwood Town also comes to an end in January.

“There will be discussions between both clubs and we will see how that goes,” said Keates.

“Akil knows how I feel regarding himself and I know where Akil would like to be.

“We had him in during pre-season and he has done fantastic. He has cemented his place in the team and when he has not been available, he has been missed.”

Keates insists he will not bring players in for the sake of it and new signings have to enhance the squad.

“It has got to galvanise you and push you on.” added Keates. “The lads are in a good place, there is great spirit and togetherness in the changing room. “It is just adding the right personnel. It is not just getting somebody, you have got to make sure they have got the right characteristics, fit into the changing room and what we are as a football club and how we want to go forward.

“There is no point bringing somebody in who is not going to have the same work ethic as everybody else, that causes you a bit of a problem.”