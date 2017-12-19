Phillips is Forden's Central Wales Cup hero

CARL Phillips was the hero as Forden United overcame Padarn United 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling Central Wales Cup second round clash in Newtown.

Jason Davies gave the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League side an early lead in an evenly contested cup tie.

Forden worked their way back into the game and levelled with a well struck 25 yard shot from Ryan Sutton.

Forden threatened with Ross Harris denied by the woodwork while Dan Parry almost restored Padarn’s lead at the other end only to be be denied by the post.

It was just as even in extra-time with Brad Carr’s hooked effort from the edge of the area striking the bar before Forden led when Phillips scrambled home following a corner.

However Padarn were back on terms when Paul James fired a low shot beyond goalkeeper Steve Smith from the edge of the area to set-up a penalty shoot-out.

The sides were still level after four penalties each before Pete Wilson’s effort cannoned back off the woodwork for Padarn with Phillips holding his nerve to complete his side’s victory.

Revised third round draw: Caersws v Aberaeron; Welshpool Town v Penrhyncoch; Guilsfield v Machynlleth; Knighton Town v Berriew; Builth Wells v Llandysul; Carno v Bow Street; Bishops Castle Town v Llanfair United; Montgomery Town v Llanidloes Town; Newcastle Emlyn v Four Crosses; Tywyn Bryncrug v Hay St Marys; New Quay v Churchstoke; Radnor Valley v Llanrhaeadr; Llandrindod Wells v Borth United; Waterloo Rovers v Presteigne; Dyffryn Banw v Brecon Northcote; Forden United v Kerry