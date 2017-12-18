Ferdinand Takyi wants to help Wrexham AFC sustain promotion challenge

FERDINAND TAKYI hopes to put Saturday’s Trophy exit behind him to help sustain Wrexham’s promotion challenge.

The German striker has signed non-contract forms after impressing on trial and he made his Reds’ debut as a second half substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Trophy first round home defeat against Harrogate Town.

The aim for Ferdinand now is to remain part of manager Dean Keates’ plans as second placed Wrexham push for a top-seven finish, and contribute with some goals.

“The main priority is the league,” said Takyi.

“Hopefully I have done enough to show the manager and the staff that I am capable of getting some minutes in the league as well.

“We have to wait and see what the gaffer decides is the best formation to play and which team to play, and see how it goes.

“There is always the ambition to score goals to impress. That is my main goal and from there we will see how it continues.”

Keates rang the changes for the visit of National League North high-flyers Harrogate and Takyi, who has played for several clubs in his homeland after coming through the ranks with Eintracht Braunschweig, was pleased to make his debut.

“I was delighted to be in the squad,” said Takyi. “I got some minutes, unfortunately we lost but it is always good to get games and get used to the lads.

“For 35 minutes I got involved a couple of times and tried to make an impact, to still come back and win the game.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out but hopefully in the coming games it will be better.”

Takyi had trials with the likes of Reading and West Brom, and having played for Bognor Regis in the National League South this season, has spent the last few weeks with Wrexham.

“I am happy that everything went well,” said the 23-year-old. “Wrexham is a great club and I have been welcomed very nicely.

“So far everything has been as I expected.”

On Takyi, Keates said: “Ferdinand has trained with us and done okay.

“I just thought it was an opportunity to give him some minutes and see what he is about. He did alright.”

Keates made seven changes from the side that lost at Macclesfield in the previous outing, resting key men and giving fringe players and youngsters an opportunity to impress.

Wrexham are just two points off top spot and Keates insists the league takes precedence over the Trophy.

“We were disappointed with what happened at Macclesfield in the last game,” added Keates.

“We made a few changes, tried to give a few legs a rest and give some other legs a few minutes, they have not had them of late.

“I thought one or two did okay and it is a big test on Saturday against Dover.

“I am not disrespecting the competition but our ambition this season is to make a team that is going to put us in the mix come the end of the season.

“As it stands at the moment, we are right smack bang in there and I saw it as an opportunity to give a few lads some time on the pitch and give one or two legs a rest.”

