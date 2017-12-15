Wrexham AFC defender Manny Smith wants to bounce back with a Trophy win

MANNY SMITH insists Wrexham will be fired up to avenge last week’s defeat whoever lines up against Harrogate Town tomorrow.

Wrexham go into the FA Trophy first round tie at The Racecourse on the back of a 4-1 reversal at Macclesfield Town, the Reds capitulating in the last 15 minutes as they conceded three goals following Scott Boden's equaliser.

Despite the loss, third-placed Wrexham remain well placed in the quest for promotion and are only two points off top spot.

With that in mind, and four games coming up in nine days over Christmas, manager Dean Keates will make changes for the visit of National League North highfliers Harrogate and give some players some much needed game-time.

But whoever starts, and despite the league being the priority, centre-back Smith insists making cup progress is in the forefront of Wrexham’s minds.

“It was a disappointing loss against Macclesfield but you always look forward to the next game and try to get back to winning ways,” said Smith.

“With a cup game, at home as well, there is no better place to play a game especially being so dominant at home.

“It is not nice when you lose games. We have only lost a couple in 19 league games but when you lose, you want to try and put things right.

“You want to try and put a performance in and win, whether it is three points or through to the next round.”

Smith has been outstanding in the heart of Wrexham’s defence since rejoining the Reds from Gateshead in the summer and has started every game so far this term.

“I have been lucky to play every game this season,” said Smith.

“For me, you want to play as many games as you can and win as many games as you can.

“You just take this as another game, especially when we are at home.

“You want to set good examples and beat teams when they come here, and show them what the place is about.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is a cup game or a league game to me, whoever comes here we have got to be looking to win the game.”

Smith, whether he plays or not, wants to be in Monday’s second round draw

“Some people might view this competition differently and say we have got a small squad and we are so close in the league that we might want to take some players out and just concentrate on the league,” said Smith.

“Whatever team the gaffer puts out, it will be a team he believes will win the game and whoever plays will be going out to win the game.”

Smith has enjoyed previous success in the FA Trophy, helping Wrexham reach the final in 2015 where they led part-time North Ferriby United 2-0 but after the game finished 3-3, the Reds lost a penalty shoot-out and suffered Wembley heartbreak.

Wrexham beat Grimsby Town in the showcase two years earlier and Smith would like another good run in the competition despite the league being the main objective.

“We did well to get all the way to the final and were 2-0 up but ended up losing it,” said Smith.

“It was disappointing for the club and for everyone involved. We should have closed out the game and won it but we never.

“Some people think that you have just got to get through these early rounds and it does not get interesting until you get to the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and you get a chance to play at Wembley.

“It can turn out to be a great competition and a great carrot at the end of it.”