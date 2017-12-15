Forden looking forward to getting back to business in Central Wales Cup

Forden manager Jonny Roberts admits he has one eye on the ‘bread and butter’ business of the Montgomeryshire League ahead of this weekend’s rearranged Central Wales Cup clash with Padarn United (Latham Park, 1.30pm).

The Barcodes last saw league action on October 21 when they defeated Trefonen away from home, but a twice called off Emrys Morgan Cup fixture with Talybont and the Central Wales Cup postponement against Padarn on November 25 has left the School Lane side lagging three games behind leaders Llangedwyn, who have taken full advantage by opening up a six point lead at the top of the table.

Forden looked to have finally beaten the weather last weekend when their tie with Newtown Wanderers looked set to go ahead after heavy snow, only to see the game called off at last minute due to the earlier postponement of Newtown’s game with Cardiff Met University.

“From our point of view we’ve had a lot of postponements earlier in the season with Emrys Morgan cup games and we’re in danger of lagging behind in the league a little bit, so we were looking forward to getting back to the bread and butter of the league and getting caught up, but it wasn’t to be on Saturday,” he said.

“I didn’t see the pitch, I was just getting a few pictures and second hand comments sent through, but I believe the decision was taken by the Montgomeryshire League as there was a potential insurance issue after the Welsh Premier League officials had called a game off earlier in the day.”

The club will return to Newtown’s all-weather Latham Park for the weekend’s clash with Padarn as they battle pitch drainage issues at their School Lane home in Forden, but necessary remedial work will not be possible until the summer months when the weather improves.

“It’s a little bit frustrating but we’re back at Latham Park next week so we’re hoping for better luck with the weather.”

“We’d hoped to use the Wanderers game to help us get a bit of a feel for the place ahead of the Padarn game, but it wasn’t to be so we’ll see what happens on the day.”

Elsewhere Llanrhaeader will be looking to repeat their recent cup heroics when they take on Brecon Northcote at the Recreation Ground in the day’s other re-arranged fixture, with a third round trip to Dyffryn Banw awaiting the winners on January 6.