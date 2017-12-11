Colwyn Bay boost playoff hopes with Glossop North End win

COLWYN Bay continued their recent resurgence with a comfortable 5-1 home win over Glossop North End.

The Seagulls produced another impressive play to secure another three points, and they are now just four points off the playoff places ahead of their trip to Ramsbottom United on Saturday (3pm).

Two first half goals for Danny Bartle took his tally to six in four games, while in a late goals flurry top scorer Astley Mulholland ended his nine-game goal drought, Danny Andrews scored his fourth goal in five games and there was a sensational introduction for new loan signing Nathan Brown.

The 19-year-old Chester product came on in added time, was brought down as he put in speedy run to the edge of the Glossop area and then coolly lifted the free kick over the wall and into the top corner of the net for a super debut goal.

Manager Alan Morgan, said: “It wasn’t a 5-1 game and I don’t think it was the best performance since I’ve been here. Second half we didn’t pass the ball as well as we could and took some wrong decisions in the final third, but if you’d given me 5-1 before the game I’d have happily taken it.

“They are a big side who pose a threat at set pieces and corners, and I thought we dealt with that and defended well, but at 2-1 they were always in it and the next goal was always going to be massive – fortunately we got it and that killed them off a bit.

“It was good for Astley to get his goal (after a bit of a drought) and hopefully that will get him going again and it was nice for Nathan to get his goal right at the end. When he won the free kick the lads told him to take it as we were 4-1 and in the last minute – and he’s put it in the top corner, so I’m delighted for him. He’s off for a night out in Dublin now so he’ll enjoy that even more!”

“We need to look after Danny (Bartle). He’s not 100 per cent yet after his injury so I’ve got to be careful with him. He’s started the last four games and we really need to give him a rest for a week, but when he’s scored five goals in three games for me it’s very difficult to leave him out.”