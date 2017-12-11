Bangor-on-Dee remain hopeful for Friday's fixture despite covering of snow

Bangor-on-Dee will continue to monitor conditions ahead of Friday’s seven-race fixture.

The Horse Comes First raceday is due to get under starters orders at midday, but the North Wales track was yesterday covered in snow after around 20cm fell on Sunday.

A heavy frost was due overnight but course officials remain hopeful racing will go ahead, tweeting that milder weather towards the middle of the week would help aid the chances of racing.

Bangor posted: “The course currently has a covering of snow, with frost due, however conditions are due to improve from Wednesday and we will continue to update throughout the week.”

Bangor are also celebrating after picking up the Best Small Racecourse of the Year award at the Racecourse Owners Association Awards.

Bangor were joint recipients of the award after the judging panel couldn’t split them with Musselburgh.