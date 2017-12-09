Premier League Predictions Week 14

Another fascinating weekend of Premier League action is upon us with Saturday’s packed fixture schedule preceding a Merseyside/Manchester derby double on Sunday.

Once again the Leader’s sports writers go head-to-head and try to predict the outcome of all 10 top-flight games.

Tom Norris leads the way with 103 points so far this term, with Dan Heald and Nick Harrison languishing behind on 98 and 88 respectively.

With three points for predicting the correct score, or one for the correct match outcome (win/lose/draw), let us know your thoughts on this weekend’s action.

WEST HAM UNITED v CHELSEA

NICK HARRISON: Conte played the rotation card last week but despite a tough Champions League encounter in midweek and the early kick-off, the Blues will have more than enough for Moyes’ unhappy Hammers. 1-3

TOM NORRIS: Life doesn’t get any easier for Moyes does it? A trip to City is followed up by a home clash with Chelsea, who have Hazard purring. It’s hard to see how this ends well for the hosts. 0-2

DAN HEALD: David Moyes deserves some credit for last week’s battling display at The Etihad. But Hazard is showing the type of class that can command contract offers with improved terms of £300,000 per week and can orchestrate a convincing away win here. 1-3

BURNLEY v WATFORD

NH: Gray has plenty to prove to both sets of fans at Turf Moor. But will Silva play him in a game that may be won by one of the talented Watford midfielders on show. 1-1

TN: It’s hard to believe that this is a meeting between two teams in the top eight of the Premier League. But both have impressed in different ways and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the points shared. 1-1

DH: Clean sheets at home have formed the basis of Burnley’s success this term and Sean Dyche will set his side up for another against the Hornets. A Chris Wood strike to prove decisive for the Clarets. 1-0

CRYSTAL PALACE v BOURNEMOUTH

NH: Hodgson has lifted The Eagles off the bottom and there’s no reason why he can’t pick up another three points at Selhurst Park with Dann starring in both boxes for the home team 2-1

TN: A really important game for both sides, but especially Palace, who are still in the bottom three despite improvements under Hodgson. Bournemouth pose a threat, but the hosts should snatch a crucial win. 1-0

DH: Palace are hardly flourishing under Hodgson’s management but performances are certainly improving. Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth are too erratic to predict and I feel the Eagles’ need for points is greater at present. 2-1

HUDDERSFIELD v BRIGHTON

NH: Two of the sides who were favourites to go down at the start of the season clash head on – and both are desperate for a win. The stakes are so high that you can see where this is going. 0-0

TN: Another one of those games that wouldn’t look out of place in the league below. Huddersfield are now realising what the top division is like, while Brighton got taught a lesson by Liverpool. Will be tight. 1-1

DH: Reality bites in the Premier League and four successive defeats for Huddersfield have quickly tempered their early season optimism. Brighton were torn apart by Liverpool but can recover with an away point here. 1-1

SWANSEA CITY v WEST BROM

NH: The Swans have hit rock bottom and reports of dressing room dressing downs will not help anyone at The Liberty Stadium where a home defeat could finally end Clement’s reign as manager. 1-2

TN: There appears to be an awful lot of the old ‘six pointers’ this weekend and this is yet another one of them. Clement will surely be gone if Pardew can lead the Baggies to a huge three points. 0-1

DH: Clement was refreshingly candid about Swansea’s shortcomings last weekend, but he looks a certainty to be the league’s next managerial casualty. Alan Pardew can emerge from this one with his first win as Baggies boss and heap more misery on the Swans’ faithful. 1-2

TOTTENHAM v STOKE CITY

NH: Spurs can’t keep clean sheets anymore and Kane looks out-of-shape up front. A home game against Stoke may be just the cure they need but Wembley’s hardly been a happy hunting ground for Tottenham and their home-sick supporters. 3-1

TN: Nobody has really spoken about Stoke, who don’t appear to be in trouble, but aren’t going to challenge the top eight. Kane was rested by Spurs on Wednesday and he will be ready to fire the hosts to victory. 2-0

DH: As much as Spurs rely on an in-form Harry Kane, losing defender Toby Alderweireld to injury has been a key factor in their recent slump. Everyone expects Spurs to find form at home soon and a first league win in four would herald some early festive cheer. 2-1

NEWCASTLE UNITED v LEICESTER CITY

NH: Mahrez is getting back to his inspirational best and St James’ Park provides the perfect setting for him to give The Foxes another three points against a Newcastle side who can’t stop leaking goals. 1-2

TN: Benitez will be looking at this as one his outfit can win, but Leicester are impressive on the break with Vardy and Mahrez. It should be entertaining with the Foxes coming out on top. 1-2

DH: Many expected Claude Puel to instill a safety-first defensive philosophy at Leicester, but they remain one of the of the league’s most attractive sides. Mahrez and Vardy are a match for any defence, particularly one as porous as Newcastle’s right now. 1-3

SOUTHAMPTON v ARSENAL

NH: Everyone’s gone on about how well Arsenal played against United. What? They defended like amateurs and if they do the same at Southampton they will lose again. Ozil and Sanchez need to turn it on at St Mary’s. 1-3

TN: If Arsenal can produce the performance they did against Manchester United then they win this game. Forster won’t be able to repel the chances De Gea did. The Saints will not be fazed by Arsenal’s arrival, however. 1-3

DH: The Gunners’ attacking qualities are second only to Man City’s and will dominate the Saints here if they are on song. So much criticism is levelled at Ozil for his languid style and casual attitude but he’s a matchwinner and can inspire a comfortable away win. 1-4

LIVERPOOL v EVERTON

NH: Liverpool are red-hot while Everton are chasing three league wins on the trot. Allardyce will defend in numbers at Anfield but surely Salah, Mane or Coutinho will grab this game by the scruff of the neck. 3-1

TN: Big Sam won’t have enjoyed seeing Liverpool crush Spartak Moscow on Wednesday with Coutinho, Mane, Salah and Firmino in sensational form. I already feel sorry for Ashley Williams. 2-0

DH: There’s no shame in Everton adopting a cautious approach here against their free-scoring neighbours. Allardyce will set up to disrupt Liverpool‘s main threats of Coutinho, Mane and Salah. I expect Liverpool to win but not deliver the hammering many Everton fans are dreading. 2-0

MANCHESTER UNITED v MANCHESTER CITY

NH: City have gone slightly off the boil while United are looking good and starting to attack and play with pace. Pogba will be a big miss so you have to look to the leaders to take all three points at Old Trafford. 2-4

TN: You can bet that Jose will have a game plan for this one. It’s unlikely to be an exciting one, though. Pep’s City only know how to play one way, but it could take a bit of magic to unlock the home side’s rearguard. 1-2

DH: A great fixture to whet the appetite for the congested festive fixture list. David Silva’s omission through ‘injury’ in midweek showed that Guardiola is just as canny as his Old Trafford counterpart. Too close to call. 2-2