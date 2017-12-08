Wrexham AFC striker Chris Holroyd targets more goals in away games

LEADING scorer Chris Holroyd wants to add to his tally with more goals in away games, starting tomorrow at Macclesfield Town.

Holroyd, brought in from the Silkmen during the summer, missed over a month of the season after dislocating a shoulder in the opening day defeat against his former club.

Since opening his Wrexham account with the winner at Tranmere Rovers on September 23, Holroyd has weighed in with six more goals with all of them coming at The Racecourse.

“I wasn’t really aware of it until somebody mentioned it to me,” said Holroyd. “Whether it is coming home or away, it doesn’t matter to me, but it is a bit of a strange one that so I need to top up with some away goals!”

Holroyd has put the injury set-back well and truly behind him and the seven-goal frontman is delighted with how things are going at Wrexham.

“That is football,” said Holroyd. “You can get injured but that is why the gaffer has got a good squad.

“It is not just about me, people will get injured throughout the year and we need that good squad to pull us through the season.

“It was a disappointing start to the season for me, I am just glad I am back involved for this one.

“I wanted to start well for the club and I had to put that on hold which was really disappointing but I am pleased things are back on track now.”

Hoping to get one over Macclesfield at Moss Rose, and gain revenge for the 1-0 defeat on August 5, Holroyd added: “I had a lot of good times there,

“I enjoyed my time at Macclesfield, I have got a lot of respect for everyone there so it will be nice to go back.

“But I am loving my time at Wrexham so hopefully I enjoy it a little bit more tomorrow”

The top of the table clash, being screened live by BT Sports, sees second placed Wrexham sitting just one point ahead of Macclesfield who are third.

Holroyd is focussed on Wrexham, who have the same amount of points as leaders Sutton United, continuing the promotion challenge with victory against their rivals.

“We are looking forward to the game,” said Holroyd. “It is a big game, second against third and live on the television.

“We seem to be picking up a bit of form so hopefully that can continue with a good result.

“The atmosphere has been great around the training ground this week, we lost out to Macclesfield on the first day of the season so we will looking to put that right and looking at ways we can hurt them. We are looking to get three points.”

Wrexham go into the game on the back of Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Maidenhead United where Holroyd was on target once again to make it six goals in his last five home matches.

“We played some really good football in the first half which was pleasing,” added Holroyd.

“The fans have wanted to see that from us at home.

“In a lot of the performances we have not been playing the free-flowing football that everyone wants to see but we showed that on Saturday which was pleasing. Obviously getting the three points was pleasing too.”

The game is being screened live on BT Sports with a 12.30pm kick-off time but manager Dean Keates is still expecting another sizeable travelling contingent which will help spur Wrexham on.

“The tickets have sold well and there is the option to pay up there so I wouldn’t be surprised if we had over 1,000 fans there,” said Keates, who is serving a three game touchline ban but will still be able to speak to the media after the match.

“I have no doubt they will get behind us, be the 12th man and make a difference.

“All being well the effort on the pitch and the effort in the stands can come together and we can get a positive result.”