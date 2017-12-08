Builth complete schools cup double

BUILTH Wells High School stand on the verge of a stunning Welsh schools treble.

Having already won the Powys Year 9 and Year 7 title the South Powys school could add the Year 8 title with victory at Welshpool at the time the County Times went to press.

Coach Gwilym Ayre believed the success reflected the school’s efforts to increase football provision this year and help further nurture a talented generation emerging at Builth Wells High School.

“I think the biggest thing as a school has been that we have increased the provision of football during lunch times for the pupils,” said Ayre.

“Also the majority of the pupils play for the same club teams outside of school which has a huge benefit as they are so used to how one another plays when it comes to school cup games.

“However, I think the reality of it is that we have some very talented pupils coming through the school not just in football but in a vast range of sports.

“Both girls and boys are going forward to representing their sports at a county level and in some cases national level.”

A solitary strike from Iwan Coyle helped Builth overcome Llanfyllin to win the Year 9 title.

Meanwhile Thomas Hughes, Reuben Edwards, Callum Fergusson and Luke Brown goals cancelled replies from Tane Maguire and Tobias Whitticase in a 4-2 win over Llanfair Caereinion to win the Year 7 crown.

On Wednesday Llandrindod Wells High School’s under 18s side also travelled to Welshpool for the final of the Year 12/13 cup.

Yesterday (Thursday) Builth were targeting a memorable treble when their Year 8 side took on Welshpool in the last of Powys finals ahead of the national round which begins in the new year.

So far Builth Wells will represent Powys in the under 12s and under 14s national competition while Welshpool will fly the flag in the under 15s.

Llanfair Caereinion will represent Powys in the under 13s girls competition while Newtown High School have reached the national round of the girls under 15s tournament.