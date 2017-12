ABERYSTWYTH University climbed to third in Spar Mid Wales League Two with a 3-0 victory at Penybont United on Sunday.

Tom Spicer headed the Students into an interval lead before goals from Adam Walters and Pablo De Torres completed the scoring after the break.

Elsewhere Dyffryn Banw’s clash at home to Talgarth Town was abandoned due to an injury to the hosts Bryn Jones.