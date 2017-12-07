Striker George Miller hopes to be in the goals for Wrexham AFC

GEORGE MILLER admits he is at his happiest scoring goals and the striker is determined to make a major impact at Wrexham.

The 19-year-old has joined the Reds on a one-month loan from Middlesbrough and he will get the chance to feature in seven games during the festive period until it ends of January 6.

Having come through the ranks at Bury, Miller scored seven goals in 29 League One appearances last season, earning him a move to the Championship outfit.

Miller now wants to continue that goalscoring form at Wrexham and help the Reds maintain their promotion challenge.

“I loved it last year at Bury scoring goals,” said Miller. “When you are scoring goals in front of fans, there isn’t anything better. Hopefully I can emulate that here.

“I love winning, I don’t want to be losing any games, I want three points every week, so if I can help by scoring goals or putting in a good performance, I will be happy.”

Boss Dean Keates has been looking to add to his attacking options and Miller jumped at the chance to make the temporary switch when he heard about Wrexham’s interest.

“It was a bit of a late one,” said Miller. “I was going to Derby with Middlesbrough under 23s on Friday and I got the phone call asking if I wanted to come to Wrexham.

“I thought it was a great move, playing mens football and getting some games under my belt before Christmas and hopefully score some goals.

“I am really looking forward to it. It is a good club and massive fanbase. I didn’t realise how big it was until I spoke to my family.

“Wrexham want to get back in the Football League sooner rather than later so if in my short time here I can help with that, I will do all I can for it.”

Miller admits it was a “dream” joining Middlesbrough, where he penned a three year deal in July, following his breakthrough season with Bury.

As well as being a prolific scorer for Boro under 23s this term, Miller has featured for the first team in three EFL Cup and Football League Trophy games, and he believes his game will continue to develop while at The Racecourse.

“I was doing well and people were talking last season,” added Miller. “When the move came about it was just like a dream, a big move like that.

“I have played a couple of games in the cup for Middlesbrough, did well and should have scored, but hopefully I get my chance again.

“I have got a few years to develop so I have just got to keep improving myself as a player, because I am not the finished article yet, and hopefully I will learn things while I am at Wrexham.

“If I can keep getting out on loan and get games under my belt and score goals, I will be happy.”

Keates has four strikers competing for a starting place at Macclesfield, with Miller joining leading scorer Chris Holroyd, Scott Boden and Ntumba Massanka - on loan from Burnley - in the squad.

“George will contribute and add competition for the lads up top,” said Keates.

“Chris has been doing well, I though Scott was excellent on Saturday and Ntumba has contributed everytime he has come on and been involved.”