Lewis fires treble as Bont go clear

BONT moved four points clear at the top of the first division of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with a 6-1 victory at home to Machynlleth Reserves.

Ben Lewis led the spree with a hat-trick with Sion Jones, Lee Jones and Dan Morgans struck while Paul Jones reduced the arrears with a consolation.

Meanwhile Bow Street Reserves were held to a 2-2 draw at Aberystwyth University Reserves after strikes from Callum Simons and Nathan Ash cancelled an own goal and Lee Crumpler strike to earn the Students a point.