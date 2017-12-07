Davies the hero as Crosses prevail

HARRY Davies scored the only goal of the game as Four Crosses prevailed 1-0 winners at Waterloo Rovers in the third round of the Emrys Morgan Cup.

Elsewhere Forden United booked their progress after overcoming holders Llandysul 4-3 with two goals from Ross Harris inspiring United to victory.

Further strikes from Ryan Jenkins and Christian Webster ensured the Montgomeryshire League side’s victory with Josh Baker netting twice in reply and Jessy Clayton completing the hosts tally.

Newtown Wanderers produced a shock with goals from Dave Ash and Austen Oliver earning a 2-1 victory over Llanidloes Town Reserves who replied through Josh Matthews.

Meanwhile a Jason Jones hat-trick inspired Lampeter Town to a 4-1 win over Meifod with Robert Slawkowski completing the hosts scoring before Rob Evans netted a consolation for the Kings.

Dewi Stars hit back to prevail 4-1 winners at home to Bargod Rangers who led through Jayden Lynch before doubles from Arwel Jones and Dan Williams won the day for Stars.

Neil Zerk also struck twice as Crannog overcame Padarn United 4-1 with Robbie Evans and Rhys Davies also netting to cancel a reply from Paul James.

Rhayader Town overcame Guilsfield Reserves 5-4 with a Jamie Evans double and strikes from Cameron Mills, Mark Wozencraft and Mattie Lewis earning the Red Kites a fourth round ticket with the Guils replying through a Danny Barton double and strikes from Rob McGill and Phil Turnbull.

Meanwhile Ffostrasol Wanderers’ clash with Presteigne Reserves along with Cilgerran Rovers’ home tie with Penparcau and St Dogmaels’ meeting with Tregaron Turfs were postponed.

Elsewhere a solitary strike from Ashley Davies earned Llanfair United Reserves a 1-0 extra-time win over Abermule Reserves in the second round.

A Carl Price double earned Newcastle a 3-2 win at Caersws Reserves with Matthew Jones completing the Shropshire side’s tally to cancel a Jodeci Dean brace in reply.

Scott Davies was also a two goal hero as Knighton Town Reserves clawed back a two goal deficit to prevail 3-2 winners at Penrhyncoch Reserves with Billy Hyett also on target.

Remaining third round ties: Builth Wells Reserves v Llanfair United Reserves; St Dogmaels v Tregaron Turfs; Ffostrasol Wanderers v Presteigne Reserves; Aberdyfi v Felinfach; Cilgerran Rovers v Penparcau; Bishops Castle Town v Llangedwyn; Knighton Town Reserves v Newcastle Emlyn; Newcastle v Bont; Llanrhaeadr Reserves v Brecon Northcote Reserves.