Llanrhaeadr made a Welsh Cup sacrifice of Druids

LLANRHAEADR completed the shock of the round with a 3-2 victory at home to Cefn Druids in the third round of the J D Welsh Cup.

The JD Welsh Premier side arrived at Tanllan as massive favourites but an Iwan Matthews double and Khyam Wytton winner earned the Spar Mid Wales League One side a place in the last 16.

Elsewhere TNS made light work of Penrhyncoch with Alex Darlington leading the way with a hat-trick in a 6-0 win while Newtown survived a potential banana skin with goals from Neil Mitchell and Jamie Reed seeing off Guilsfield in a 2-0 win at Latham Park.

Other weekend results:

JD Welsh Cup, third round: Caernarfon Town 2 Barry Town United 0; Aberystwyth Town 4 Bala Town 0; Airbus UK Broughton 3 Goytre 2; Ammanford 2 Carmarthen Town 3; Bangor City4 Cwmamman United 3; Buckley Town 0 Flint Town United 1; Connahs Quay Nomads 3 Cwmbran Celtic 0; Llandudno 4 Gresford Athletic 0; Llandudno Junction 0 Penydarren BGC 4; Llanrhaeadr 3 Cefn Druids 2; Newtown2 Guilsfield 0; Penybont 1 Cardiff Metropolitan 3; Pontypridd Town 3 Haverfordwest County 1; Porthmadog 7 Panteg 2; Prestatyn Town 0 Ruthin Town 3 TNS 6 Penrhyncoch 0

Spar Mid Wales League One: Berriew 1 Llanidloes Town 1; Bow Street 2 Llanfair Utd 1; Machynlleth 1 Carno 6; Churchstoke 2 Aberaeron 2; Radnor Valley 5 Borth Utd 0; Welshpool 5 Llandrindod Wells 0

Spar Mid Wales League Two: Dyffryn Banw v Talgarth Town (abandoned)

Spar League Cup, second round: Tywyn Bryncrug 0 Knighton Town 2

E R Jenkins, quarter-finals: Abermule P Aberystwyth University P; Hay St Mary’s w/o Dolgelllau (conceded); Llansantffraid Village 2 Newbridge 0; Montgomery 4 Builth Wells 1

Central Wales Cup, second round: Llanymynech 2 Newcastle Emlyn 3

Emrys Morgan Cup, third round: Llandysul 3 v Forden 4; Newtown Wanderers 2 v Llanidloes Town Reserves 1; Waterloo Rovers 0 v Four Crosses 1; Lampeter 4 v Meifod 1; Crannog 4 v Padarn 1; Dewi Stars 4 v Bargod Rangers 1; Rhayader 5 v Guilsfield 4

Emrys Morgan Cup, second round: Llanfair United Reserves 1 Abermule Reserves 0; Penrhyncoch Reserves 2 Knighton Town Reserves 3; Caersws Reserves 2 Newcastle 3

