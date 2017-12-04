Llandudno Junction handed JD Welsh Cup beating by Penydarren

LLANDUDNO Junction crashed out of the JD Welsh Cup after a disappointing 4-0 home loss to Penydarren.

The lacklustre Railwaymen bowed out against a side that ply their trade three tiers below the Huws Gray Alliance side in the Welsh pyramid in what was one of the most eye-catching results of the third round.

Iain Bennett’s side now turn their attention once again to their quest to gain a first second tier win of the campaign this Saturday when they travel to FC Queens Park in what is set to be a crucial contest for both teams in their fight for survival.

The home side began the game in sluggish fashion and were punished early on when Christopher Owens stunned the Arriva Ground with an opener.

Things got even worse for the hosts soon after when Owens notched his second of the contest in fine fashion, and the same player was on hand to despatch another opportunity shortly before the break to complete his hat-trick and seal the tie.

After the interval saw the Junction rearguard relent to pressure once again, and this time Ben Jones was the beneficiary when he steered home a fourth and out the exclamation point on the cup upset.

Saturday’s encounter with Queens Park is another huge game, with both sides struggling at the foot of the standings with just three points separating them.