Chadwick double guides Llandudno to Macclesfield success

LLANDUDNO Men’s first team turned in another strong showing to come away with a 3-1 victory over Macclesfield.

The home side started on the front foot and they went ahead early on through Tom Chadwick, and the same player doubled their advantage after a neat passage of play soon after.

After the break saw Tudno extend their advantage further through a well taken goal by Ashley Black, and despite the visitors pulling one back in the closing stages it was not enough to prevent a comfortable win for the hosts, who travel to Oxton on Saturday for their final game of the calendar year.

The second unit were unable to replicate this success and fell to a 5-3 defeat at Neston.

Despite falling four down after a disappointing start, the away side responded well and pulled back to within one before Neston claimed the points with their fifth late on.