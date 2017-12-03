Williams to spearhead Monty's promotion bid

SAM Williams has been tasked with the job of getting Montgomery promoted back to the first division of the Shropshire County Cricket League.

A challenging 2017 resulted in the Lions’ relegation but Williams remained confident the club could bounce back.

Williams, who will have last season’s leading run scorer Aaron Ruff-Cock as his deputy, said: “Last season wasn’t easy for anyone at the club but I firmly believe we have the players and the strength in-depth to get ourselves back into the first division.

“The last time we played in the second division we won the title and that has to be our ambition again come 2018.”