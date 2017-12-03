Wales women and U20 side to play home Six Nations fixtures at Stadiwm Zip World

INTERNATIONAL rugby will be returning to North Wales in a series of fixtures next year.

Stadiwm Zip World in Colwyn Bay will once again play host to Wales U20s’ Six Nations fixtures, and there is a further boost for fans in the region with the news that the national women’s squad will also be using the facility as their base during the spring.

The U20 side will take on Scotland on February 2, before coming up against Italy and France on March 9 and 16 to close out their campaign.

The women will also be relying on the region’s crowd for their support during their own series of competitive fixtures at the site, which begins with the visit of Scotland on February 2.

Their Six Nations campaign will also see them host Italy and France on March 11 and 16, with the fixtures set to draw a large crowd to the home of Principality Premiership West frontrunners RGC.

Tickets details for each fixture will be announced in the coming weeks.