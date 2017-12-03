Llandudno FC to host fundraising football match in aid of The Offside Trust

A FUNDRAISING football match will take place next month for an child safeguarding organisation.

Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay will be taking on North Wales Dragons on Sunday, January 21, and the event will take place at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, home of JD Welsh Premier League side Llandudno.

Proceeds from the contest will be donated to The Offside Trust, which is a new organisation led by ex-footballer Steve Walters and former professional golfer Chris Unsworth, whose stories of child sexual abuse have inspired hundreds of people to speak out for the first time.

They are now working hard to improve and maintain child safeguarding throughout sport, and offer support to those that have suffered abuse with a confidential listening and referral service.

This is the second time the Rydal Penrhos has participated in a charity match, with more than £1,000 raised for those affected by the Manchester Terror Attack from the encounter with Llandudno FC Legends.

Communications Assistant Dean Jones, who has organised the event alongside Gareth Roberts of North Wales Dragons, said: “Although it is a relatively new organisation, The Offside Trust have already done some fabulous work and we are delighted to be supporting their cause at our latest charity match.

“Hopefully it will be just as successful as our recent match in aid of those affected by the Manchester Terror Attack and we can raise as much as possible for what we consider to be a very worthy cause.”

Anyone that wishes to donate can do so online at https://www.gofundme.com/rydal-dragons-charity-football.