Colwyn Bay boss Morgan 'delighted' after Skelmersdale United win

COLWYN Bay boss Alan Morgan could not hide his delight as they secured a 2-0 win over Skelmersdale United.

The Seagulls achieved back-to-back triumphs for the first time this season and they are not just five points adrift of Trafford in sixth spot with games in hand, and they face another stern test next Saturday when Glossop North End visit the Four Crosses Construction Arena on Saturday (3pm).

Morgan said: “Absolutely fantastic; I’m made up.

“We were down to our bare bones today, but the lads who have come in have done absolutely tremendous and given me food for thought for the next couple of game.

“The players have given me everything again; they’ve worked hard, put their bodies on the line, got the first contact when balls have come into the box and won first and second balls in midfield.

“Winning games is the best habit to have in the world, but the lads have to realise I’ve had two performances like that from them now and if they give me anything less they will be kidding me and kidding themselves.”

The home side began the game in positive fashion and were rewarded on 13 minutes when Will Booth prodded home from close range after a Danny Booth shot was parried by Lee Callum Roberts.

They continued to probe the visiting rearguard and Bay doubled their tally on the half hour mark when Bartle netted his fourth goal in three games after good work by Ashley Mullholland.

After the break saw the away side throw caution to the wind in the hope of finding a way back into the contest and they went close to reducing the arrears when Andy Owens’ effort forced a smart save from Matt Cooper.

Mullholland almost added a third following a quick counter attack in the closing stages, but the hosts saw out the remainder of the game in comfortable fashion for their second clean sheet in succession.