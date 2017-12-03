Abergele suffer North Wales Intermediate Cup thrashing by reigning champions Denbigh

ABERGELE bowed out of the North Wales Intermediate Cup after a thumping 102-0 loss at Denbigh.

The reigning champions produced a ruthless display to run in 16 tries throughout the one-sided affair, with former RGC senior squad member Tom Seddon crossing the white wash five times during the rout.

Winger Aidyn Jones capped off another impressive individual display with a hat-trick, and Gruff Roberts touched down for a pair of scores in a superb effort from the full-back.

Another standout on the day was youth product Wil Morris, who notched his first senior try and also secured man-of-the-match honours after controlling the tempo throughout.

Further tries were added by Matt Hulse, Owain Davies, Narmer El Lamie, David Haydock, and Garin Roberts, with Davies despatching seven conversions to get them into treble figures.

The WRU National League Division Tow North outfit will look to put this setback behind them when they host Llangollen on Saturday.