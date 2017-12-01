Robins and Guils set for cup clash

NEWTOWN bid to avoid a JD Welsh Cup upset when Guilsfield arrive at Latham Park on Saturday.

The sides go into the cup clash in contrasting form with the Guils flying high in fourth spot in the Huws Gray Alliance under manager Nathan Leonard.

Meanwhile the Robins crashed to a dismal derby defeat at Aberystwyth Town last week to remain in the JD Welsh Premier doldrums in ninth spot.

Manager Chris Hughes’ patience with his under performing side snapped after the game with the Robins manager apologising on their behalf following a woeful display at Park Avenue.

“We were second best and not good enough,” said Hughes. “The first goal was such a poor goal to give away and our second-half performance was so disappointing.

“The manner of the performance was not good enough. We never got to grips with the game and allowed Aberystwyth far too much space and time to run the match.

“We started with the same team which beat Barry the previous week as we felt they deserved to retain their shirts but the display against Aberystwyth was poor, really poor.

“We were second best and let the club down. We apologise to the fans who came in their numbers.”

Guilsfield make the short trip to Latham Park with manager Nathan Leonard targeting a cup upset against a Newtown side low in confidence.

However Leonard insisted the Robins started the tie as favourites despite their struggles this season.

“We can’t wait for Saturday, these are the games we want to be playing in week in week out,” said Leonard.

“I don’t see it as a negative that we are playing away from home as our pitch didn’t suit us Saturday with all the rain we’ve had so hopefully the 3G will help.

“They’re not on a great run but they have a wealth of Welsh Premier experience and some top top quality in their starting 11.

“It should be a cracking cup tie with both teams trying to play football the right way.

“I have every belief in the lads and as long as we work or socks off we’ve always got a chance against anybody and hopefully we can cause a big upset.”