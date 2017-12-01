It's derby delight for the five-star Citizens

INJURY-HIT Bala Town’s lengthy unbeaten run came to an end with a heavy reverse.

With both Stuart Jones’ missing due to injury, Evan Horwood and Will Bell started as centre halves for the Lakesiders at Bangor City on Friday night.

Coupled with this, injury-hit Town had only two fully fit players on the bench, so it was always going to be a difficult night, but one that didn’t reflect the harsh 5-0 scoreline.

The game started brightly, but City took the lead after 13 minutes when Luke Wall’s delivery into the area was tapped in by Gary Taylor-Fletcher from five yards out.

City’s second goal on 21 minutes arrived when Wall picked out Hewitt, who sent a looping header over Bala number one Ashley Morris.

Despite being two goals adrift, Bala didn’t let their heads drop as the half continued.

Former Bangor man Les Davies could have got a goal back on 35 minutes when Hayes found him and Hall made a cracking save to push the ball away.

Jordan Evans was the next player to test the hosts when his effort from outside the area was caught by Hall.

Two minutes before the interval and Paul Connolly came to City’s rescue on the line to head away Hayes’ goalbound chance, prior to Chris Venables putting the ball in the net a minute later, but the goal was ruled out after an alleged foul.

The second period saw further Town opportunities as they sought a route back into the contest.

A free kick taken by Horwood on the edge of the D was palmed around the post by Hall on 47 minutes.

Soon after, Evans’ pull back found an unmarked Hayes, but he put his effort wide of the target from four yards out.

Bala continued to press and another Hayes opportunity was headed over the bar.

Bala were creating plenty, but they were just not being clinical enough.

Nathan Burke sent a stunning defence-splitting ball towards Hayes, but the chance went begging beyond the far post.

After all of Town’s pressure and chances, City hit back with two goals in the space of five minutes to seal their win.

The first came from Dean Rittenberg, as his curling effort found the top corner of the net.

It was then 4-0 when Luke Wall lobbed over keeper Morris.

Bala tried their best to get back into the game.

Will Bell’s bullet header was solidly pushed out by Hall, who delivered a man of the match display in the City net.

City were deadly in the final third and they added a fifth goal when Wall drilled home into the top corner on 87 minutes.

There was some positive for Town late on, with youngsters Josh Jones being handed his first team debut in the closing stages.

All in all, it was a strange evening for the Lakesiders, who created chances, but they weren’t clinical enough in front of goal.

They were punished down the other end of the pitch by the lively City forwards.