Dee Valley girls beaten in thrilling encounter

CORWEN GIRLS U-16s 2, RACECOURSE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION 3

A GOOD crowd was in attendance to witness this eagerly awaited North Wales League encounter.

In the end, the Wrexham-based RCF side just edged out Corwen in an enthralling match, which was a great advert for girls football in the region.

RCF started the match as the brighter of the two teams and they took an early lead, but Corwen came back after 20 minutes when the hard-working Sophie Hodson drove the ball home from a corner kick. However, from a defensive error on the stroke of half time at a crucial part of the game, the visitors took the lead going into the interval.

The start of the second period saw Corwen trying their best to get back into the match.

Although RCF extended their lead, the home side had much of the play up until the end of the game, with Katie Armstrong pouncing to make it 3-2.

The equaliser just would not come, although the lively Ffion Evans hit the bar with one attempt and grazed the post with another.

Corwen continue to look forward and their next match is at Rhyl.