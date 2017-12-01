Blues in the news with extra club team

PICTURED is Ruthin Town Youth FC’s U-13s’ Blues team, along with their managers Christian Bradford and Ian McKay (standing behind).

This squad was pulled together this season as a consequence of a very large number of boys wanting to play football in the U-13 age group year.

Christian Bradford had been an assistant manager with the previous years U-12s, so was an obvious candidate to manage the team, particularly as he’s almost completed his FAW C certificate course.

He has been joined by a very capable assistant in the shape of Ian McKay.

They have worked very hard to bring the squad up to speed and the team has already won two matches in the Wrexham and District Youth Football League.

A magnificent seven ensured that it was a terrific weekend for Ruthin Town U-14s.

Travelling to Rhos Aelwyd in Wrexham and District Youth League action, Town returned home having secured a comfortable 7-0 margin of victory.

Jos Hill and Oli Lennon were both on target twice for the victors, with the remaining goals being shared by Riley Jones, Dan Dolben and Jude Price.

Another team enjoying some weekend travels were Ruthin Town U-15s, who saw off hosts Johnstown 6-0.

Strikes from Owen Heath (2), Sam Evans, Ifan Gwyn, Harri Tudor and Zak Ellis secured the triumph.

In further weekend action, Ruthin Town U-12s lost out 5-2 during their trip to Coedpoeth.

Seth Dolben Evans and Charlie Gardner both struck for Town.

Lewis Lloyd Hughes grabbed the goal for Ruthin Town Blues U-13s in their 8-1 loss at the hands of Rhosddu.