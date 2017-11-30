Saints welcome Penrhyn challenge

TNS open their JD Welsh Cup campaign with the visit of Penrhyncoch tonight (Friday).

Last season’s beaten finalists go into the game as massive favourites having returned to the top of the table with a 6-2 thrashing of Carmarthen Town last week.

Manager Scott Ruscoe called on his side to build momentum over the festive period as the club strive to complete a famous league and cup quadruple.

“Traditionally, we do well in December and January,” said Ruscoe. “That’s what I hope will happen for the next few weeks.

“We’ve had a good Irn-Bru Cup run which has helped us with our momentum and fitness so technically and physically, I am happy where we are at the moment.”

“We’ve reached another League Cup final, which we have done for the last three years, and we start the Welsh Cup on Friday.

Ruscoe accepted his side remained the team to beat this season despite being embroiled in a title race with Cardiff Metropolitan, Connahs Quay Nomads and Bangor City rather than runaway leaders.

“People come to Park Hall and they want to win, they want to beat us. When you’re full-time, you need to be on your game 100 per cent. We’re the only one who is and everyone wants to knock us off our perch,” said Ruscoe.

“They want to be the ones who take the title, the cups or even picking a famous win at Park Hall.

“I like to let our football do the talking and when everyone sees us doing our stuff, they know we’re doing well. We’re the same old TNS and that pleases me.”

Defender Blaine Hudson is back in contention for the visit of the Huws Gray Alliance side having made his comeback as a substitute last week.

Meanwhile Penrhyn manager Gari Lewis insisted victory for his side would represent the biggest upset in Welsh football history.

“If we can win, it will be one of the biggest upsets in Welsh football, but we'll go there with a game plan and look to give it a good go,” said Lewis.

“We'll have to decide whether to be defensive our be more brave, but one thing is sure, we will need everyone to have the games of their lives on Friday night.”

Scott Davies is a major doubt for the Roosters having sustained injury in last week’s draw at Llandudno Junction.