Maesyrhandir draw at Llanfyllin

LLANFYLLIN Town and Maesyrhandir shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw at Cae Llwyn in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Craig Jones netted twice with Jon Griffiths also on target while the Newtown side ensured a point with goals from Kamal Lloyd-Jones, Harry Jones and Jack Jarman.

Meanwhile Tunahan Ongun inspired Kerry Reserves to a 4-1 win at home to Llanfyllin Town Reserves in Mitsubishi Division.

Ongun struck twice with Huw Roberts and Jack Wilson completing the Lambs tally while Rhys Spears reduced the arrears for the Magpies.

Elsewhere Josh Morgan’s brace guided Welshpool Town Reserves to a 3-2 win at Trefonen.

Aaron Hicks also netted for the Lilywhites with the Shropshire hosts remaining in contention through Alastair Jones and Greg Stokes.