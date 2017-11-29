Rovers prevail in eight goal cup thriller

CHARLIE Proctor returned to haunt his former club with his hat-trick inspiring Waterloo Rovers to a 5-3 victory at Trewern in the second round of the Central Wales Cup.

Goals from Ryan Ellis and Gareth Turner completed the Welshpool side’s scoring while Trewern remained in contention throughout thanks to goals from Barry Haralambous, Shaun Roberts and Chris Lewis.

Meanwhile strikes from Rhodri Davies and Bryn Jones guided Dyffryn Banw to a 2-0 victory at Abermule.

Borth United hit back to complete a 3-2 victory at Aberystwyth University who led through Liam Powell and Dylan Rhys-Price only for strikes from Ryan Edwards, Dan Hopton and Ryan Davies to earn the Mapgies a third round ticket.

Hay St Marys strolled to a 6-0 win at home to Llanilar with Matt Tong leading the way with a four goal haul while Chris Preece and Jack Biggs completed the tally.

Matt Strangwood was also among the goals in Presteigne’s 5-2 victory over Newbridge at Llanandras Park.

Strangwood netted four goals and was joined on the score sheet by Tom Crichton while the Bridgemen reduced the arrears through Alfie Stonefield and Lyndon Jones.

However Four Crosses were the day’s top scorers with Gaz Jones leading his side to a 9-0 drubbing of a depleted Talgarth Town.

Jones netted five goals while Jack Jones completed a hat-trick with the villagers rout completed by Dylan Ellis.

Montgomery Town maintained their revival with a 4-1 win at home to Llansantffraid Village with goals from Lee Jones, Tom Evans, Sam Davies and Jack Williams sealing glory.

Meanwhile a Glenn Baldwin brace inspired New Quay to a 5-1 win at home to Penybont United with Charlie Dent, Cameron Jeff and Sam Tiffany also netting with Alfie Roberts reducing the arrears.

Elsewhere Ifan Mason’s hat-trick helped Llandysul to a 5-1 win over Felinfach with Josh Baker and an own goal completing the tally while Lee Forrester netted a consolation.

Meanwhile Bishops Castle Town and Builth Wells both celebrated their progress after scheduled opponents Llangedwyn and Dolgellau Athletic withdrew.

Revised third round draw: Knighton Town v Berriew, Builth Wells v Llandysul, Carno v Bow Street; Bishops Castle Town v Llanfair United; Montgomery Town v Llanidloes Town; Llanymynech or Newcastle Emlyn v Four Crosses; Tywyn Bryncrug v Hay St Marys; New Quay v Churchstoke; Radnor Valley v Llanrhaeadr; Llandrindod Wells v Borth United; Waterloo Rovers v Presteigne; Dyffryn Banw v Brecon Northcote or Aberdyfi; Forden United or Padarn United v Kerry; Caersws v Aberaeron; Welshpool Town v Penrhyncoch; Guilsfield v Machynlleth.