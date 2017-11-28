Saints overcome basement side to return to the top of the table

TNS 5 Carmarthen Town 2

TNS hit back from a shock early deficit to celebrate a convincing victory over basement side Carmarthen Town.

The Old Gold arrived at Park Hall anchored to the foot of the table but took a surprise second minute lead with Kyle Williams scrambling his side ahead from Kyle Cummings’ cross.

TNS recovered from their early setback and restored parity on 16 minutes with Jamie Mullan’s right wing cross met by Greg Draper who turned and fired beyond goalkeeper Lee Idzi.

TNS pressure continued to build with Jon Routledge denied by Idzi before the hosts led for the first time on 22 minutes with Wes Fletcher lashing home through a crowded goalmouth after Mullan’s cross failed to be cleared by the Carmarthen defence.

Five minutes later the Saints extended their advantage with on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defender Ryan Leak celebrating his first goal in Welsh football by turning home Fletcher’s cross.

However within just two minutes the West Walians were back in the game with Liam Walsh reduced the arrears from Cummings’ cross.

Both sides carved openings in an entertaining half with Ryan Brobbel blasting over while Kostya Georgievsky's right wing cross found Williams who was denied by Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison.

Carmarthen started the second-half on top with Liam Griffiths denied by Harrison before TNS restored their superiority with chances for Brobbel and Aeron Edwards.

The Saints extended their slender lead by putting the game to bed with two goals in as many minutes in injury-time with Mullan capping a fine display with a brace.

Mullan was teed up by Routledge to open his account and just seconds later completed his late double to complete the Saints battling victory.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Routledge (Clark), Brobbel, Draper (Darlington), Fletcher (Hudson), Mullan, Leak, Holland, Edwards. Subs: Parry, A Jones, Roberts, Pryce

Att – 511