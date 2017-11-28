Newtown youngsters hold out for cup win

NEWTOWN survived a second-half fightback to clinch a place in the semi-finals of the Cambrian Training Mid Wales Cup with a 14-12 victory over Aberystwyth University.

Town fielded its under 23 side with the club looking to use the Cambrian Training Mid Wales Cup to blood its emerging talent and bridge the gap to senior level.

A frantic opening led to Newtown opening the deadlock with No8 Twm Jones driven over by the home pack with centre Dylan Leach kicking the conversion.

The Students hit back with an unconverted try but Newtown had the final say of the half with a second try from Jones, converted by Leach.

The Students dominated the start of the second-half but failed to capitalise while Newtown saw two tries ruled out for infringements.

The visitors had to wait until 10 minutes from time to reduce the arrears with a converted try but it was too late to prevent Newtown booking their semi-final ticket.