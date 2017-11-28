Hobson derby double sinks sorry Robins

Aberystwyth Town 3 Newtown 0

NEWTOWN were punished for their worst performance of the season as Mid Wales rivals Aberystwyth Town stormed to Friday night victory at Park Avenue.

The Robins arrived on the coast knowing three points would further close the gap on the top six but an abject display culminating in an emphatic defeat ensured a winter of basement battles.

A scrappy opening spell saw both sides vie for a breakthrough with Neil Mitchell firing wide for the Robins while James Murphy’s shot from Luke Boundford’s long throw was deflected wide.

The Seasiders led with their first real attack of the game on 28 minutes with the Robins undone from Ashley Young’s corner which Matthew Jones headed across goal for John McKenna to prod home from close range.,

With Newtown still reeling the Seasiders almost doubled their lead with substitute Jack Rimmer going close before Matthew Jones’ cross was turned just wide by McKenna.

Newtown regained their composure toward the end of the half and came close to restoring parity with Nick Rushton’s header from another trademark throw from Boundford saved by home goalkeeper Chris Mullock.

Kieran Mills-Evans also headed inches over the bar from Craig Williams’ corner as the Robins ended the first-half on top but chasing the game.

Newtown began the second-half brightly and on 51 minutes came close to levelling only for Boundford to be denied by Mullock.

It proved a decisive moment in the game and less than a minute later the hosts doubled their lead with Ryan Wade skipping past Jolyon Harries and delivering a right wing cross which was headed home on the far post by Craig Hobson.

The Seasiders looked to put the game to bed and with Newtown still reeling the home side went close with McKenna forcing goalkeeper Dave Jones into action before Declan Walker headed over.

Newtown manager Chris Hughes introduced Jamie Reed in a bid to get back into the game but the striker failed to make his mark against one of his former clubs with the damage already done.

On 72 minutes the Seasiders began to rub salt into Newtown’s wounds with Joe Phillips’ left wing cross fired home by Hobson to complete his brace to send the home faithful wild.

The Seasiders continued to dominate with Wade and Hobson both going close late on as Newtown left the west well beaten.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Mills-Evans, Sears, Harries, Murphy (Kershaw), Mitchell, Denny, Kenton (Goodwin), Rushton (Reed), Boundford. Subs: Perry, Cartwright, Evans

Att – 353