Gwynedd League: Cup success for Beaumaris Town and Bontnewydd

BEAUMARIS Town advanced to the Tarian Gwynedd Shield second round with a 3-2 home victory over Talysarn Celts.

A two-goal salvo from Dean Redmond proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Daniel Rylance also finding the net on 80 minutes to book their place in the hat.

There was also knockout competition success for Bontnewydd, who are now in the Meditel Cup second round thanks to a 2-1 triumph at Llanystumdwy thanks to strikes from Rhys Roberts and Gareth Edwards.

In Gwynedd League action, Holyhead Town put in another impressive display to come away from their trip to Nefyn United with a 5-2 success.

A Llyr Williams own goal on ten minutes set them on their way, with Jordan Murphy taking over proceedings from then on and capped off a tremendous individual display with a hat-trick during the one-sided affair.

Just one other game survived the weather, with goals from Andy Clarke and Tom Parry giving Menai Bridge Tigers a 2-1 win at Waunfawr.