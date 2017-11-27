Bangor City appoint New Saints goalkeeping coach Classon to backroom staff

BANGOR City have announced that Graeme Classon has joined their coaching staff.

The goalkeeping coach arrives at the VSM Bangor Stadium from champions The New Saints of Oswestry Town, where he has been a member of the backroom team since 2013.

A UEFA B licensed goalkeeping coach, Classon began his coaching career at Everton Academy at the age of 18, and spent a total of nine years with the club developing goalkeepers including Bangor City’s very own Connor Roberts.

Classon is also currently involved with the Football Association of Wales, developing the Academy Under-18 goalkeepers, as well as with the Tranmere Rovers Academy.