Sailing stars claim success at North Wales CYRC Series

A GROUP of sailing stars rounded off an exceptional season with another regional victory.

The Rydal Penrhos School trio swept the board at the North Wales Club Youth Racing Circuit, which saw them take part in a series of races at various locations throughout the region.

After a hugely competitive action, Year 5 pupil Freddie MacLaverty managed to come out on top and scoop the overall prize thanks to his consistent performances.

There was further cause for celebration as classmate Fflur Pierce added to his list of accolades with a second placed finish, and the podium places were completed by Keira Luke, who accumulated enough points to secure third spot.

This is the latest in a long line of success for the trio during the campaign, which has seen them come away with regional and national triumphs, in addition to competing at the RS Tera World Championships for the first time.

All three pupils received their prizes and a generous round of applause at Rydal Penrhos’ weekly Celebration Assembly on Friday, November 10.

Alison Hind, deputy head at Rydal Penrhos Prep School, said: “It is phenomenal what Freddie, Fflur and Keira have managed to achieve this season, and full credit goes to them for their ongoing commitment and level of performance.

“A special mention must also go to the parents for taking them far and wide to compete, and our sailing programme would not be what it is without their support.”