Kinmel Bay thank donators after successful defibrillator fundraising effort

KINMEL Bay have thanked generous donators after a successful fundraising campaign to acquire a piece of life-saving equipment.

The Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division leaders now have a defibrillator at the home ground, which will now be on hand in-case of any emergency during matches at the venue.

The joint-management team of Leon Field and Andy Thomas picked up the piece of equipment last week, which was part funded by Andrew Standerwick and a successful crowd funding campaign which raised the additional 50 per cent of the total within the space of 24 hours.

A club spokesman, said: “This was a fantastic effort and we are indebted to a lot of people for making this happen.

“Zak from Plumbworkz, Phil Whiteside from the Best One Shop on Golden Gate Holiday Camp, Chris Berry Bondy from Window Quality Plus, Paul Moroney, Nisey Dale from Wilkos, Nigel Moule from the Harp Public House in Abergele, Dave Collins the club’s welfare officer, Olivia Fairhurst the club’s secretary and Joanne Pamment the club’s accountant all deserve enormous credit and we could not have done this without them.”

The recently reformed side have outlined their plans for the club to become an essential part of the community after reaching an agreement with Chairman Bill Darwin to return to the area after a brief stint in Abergele following an earlier dispute.