End of an era for fans' favourite Sion Edwards at Bangor City

Long-serving Bangor City FC man Sion Edwards has parted company with the club by mutual consent.

The last surviving member of City’s Welsh Premier League title-winning side of 2010-11 brought an end to his 11 year stay at the club on Wednesday (November 22) after holding talks with management and officials.

Since making his debut for The Citizens in April 2006, the attacking midfielder has made a total of 232 (plus 93 substitute) appearances in the Welsh Premier League, notching up 58 goals along the way.

Highlights of Edwards’ time in the famous blue shirt of Bangor City include the title in 2010/11, three Welsh Cup winners-medals (from five Final appearances) and involvement in seven UEFA European campaigns.

Sion was awarded the WPL Clubman of the Year title in October 2015 and was rewarded with a testimonial match in recognition of his dedication, loyalty and exemplary services to the club in August 2016.

Upon his departure from Bangor City, Edwards issued the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to part ways with Bangor City Football Club by mutual consent.

“Bangor City Football Club has been such a huge part of my life and it is incredibly difficult saying goodbye, but I feel it is something that's in the best interests of all involved, including my family and the club itself.”

He explained that he was ready to take on a new challenge in his career, but also added that Bangor will always have a special place in his heart.

“My decision is completely based on my wish to experience something different and to make sure I have no regrets when my playing career is eventually over.” he continued.

“When I joined Bangor City from Wrexham all those years ago, I not only joined as a player but as a fan. I hope in my years wearing the Bangor shirt with pride I have fulfilled and repaid the trust and support that so many people associated with the club have shown me.

“I would like to thank the current management team of Kevin Nicholson, Gary Taylor- Fletcher and Stephen Vaughan for their understanding over the past couple of days.

“I would also like to thank Gwyn Pierce Owen, Neville Powell, Mark Limbert, Gwynfor Jones and all players past and present that I've had the pleasure to play with over the years.

“My final thanks go to the very people who make and have made Bangor City the club it is today - the Supporters (even the Dinglers!) It has always been a privilege to represent you and I will cherish all the great memories that we have made from the Welsh Cup wins, winning the league and our travels in Europe.

“I wish the club and current team all the success for the remainder of the season and years to come.

“We've not done badly have we? Keep The Faith.”

Bangor City FC thanked both Edwards and his family for all he had done for the club and wished him all the best for the future.