Elan Valley Road Race success

THE annual Elan Valley 10 mile road race attracted more than 160 athletes from across Wales and the borders.

Aberdare’s Daniel Bodman won the race in a time of 55.36 and followed home by Jon Bowie of Telford and Rob Johnson of Aberystwyth.

The first female home home was unaffiliated athlete Kate Stubbs in a time of 73.42, closely followed by Jenny Evans of Maldwyn Harriers and Kelly Bowen of Croft Ambrey.

The race also formed part of the East Wales Clubs Road Race Championship and saw Rhayader Running Club female team win their category followed by Builth Wells Running Club while the male event was won by Spirit of Monmouth Running Club with Rhayader second.