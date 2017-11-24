Dean Keates says there will be no let-up from leaders Wrexham AFC

WREXHAM have hit top spot but manager Dean Keates insists there will be no let-up in the quest to achieve their goal.

Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Solihull Moors – the third victory in a row – took Wrexham to the National League summit for the first time since March 2013 and the Reds hold a two point advantage over Dover Athletic and Macclesfield Town.

But becoming leaders changes nothing and Keates remains focused on working hard to maintain the promotion challenge.

“It is nice to be top, you get your rewards for working hard every day and showing that consistency on a Saturday,” said Keates.

“But it is still very early days, it is November and it is at the end of April when the table matters.

“We will keep going, keep doing what we are doing and keep looking to improve every day in training. We will keep driving the lads on and they will keep giving more, I have no doubt.”

Keates says reviving Wrexham’s fortunes has been a team effort and he praised assistant manager Andy Davies, coach Carl Darlington and the rest of his backroom staff.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Andy,” said Keates. “He has helped me loads.

“We all sing from the same hymn sheet, be it me, Carl or Andy. I think that is a massive thing for us.

“Whoever it is on the coaching side, Nick the sports scientist or Phil the physio, everybody is working hard and pulling the same way, and wanting to take the club forward.”

Wrexham’s first test as table-toppers is tomorrow’s game against Aldershot at The Recreation Ground.

Gary Whaddock’s Shots are sixth in the table and Keates is expecting a difficult encounter, but one that Wrexham can handle.

“It is going to be a tough game,” said Keates. “Aldershot are a good team, I know Gary well from playing under him and they are well-organised.

“It is going to be a massive test for us but we will go down there, go about our own business and all being well our game plan can come off and our lads can get a positive result for us.”

On-loan striker Alex Reid plays his last game on-loan at The Racecourse before returning to Fleetwood Town.

Reid has not scored since bagging three goals in his first four games but he has started the last two matches and Keates hopes he can sign off on a high.

“We deal with next week, next week,” Keates said with regards to signing a replacement for Reid.

“Alex has come in and he started really well, he got goals.

“The last few games I thought he worked hard and I am sure he will be looking to try and sign off with a goal or two if he is involved.”

Keates will be in the dug-out at Aldershot before serving a three-match touchline ban for improper conduct towards match officials.

The charges arose from the home game against Sutton, which ended in a 1-1 draw after the visitors scored an injury time equaliser, on September 30.

Although unhappy with some of the decisions, Keates accepts he could have channeled his frustrations better.

“It is what it is,” added Keates. “There is a frustration, I look back at the decisions and I stick by questioning the decisions because looking back at the game, the three points that I made were all valid points.

“Ultimately, I need to deal with my frustration.”