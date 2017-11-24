Bluebirds snap up trio of new faces

CAERSWS have bolstered with three new signings in their bid to pull clear of the Huws Gray Alliance relegation zone.

The Bluebirds travel to inform Denbigh Town on Saturday with manager Graham Evans backing his side to build on the positives of last week’s performance against Rhyl.

Despite a 3-2 defeat the villagers display was much improved and gave Evans confidence his side would soon be turning the corner following a poor start to the campaign.

“It’s another tough challenge against an inform Denbigh side,” said Evans. “The lads have shown great attitudes in hard training sessions over the last few weeks which in turn has been replicated on match day.

“We know we will be in for a battle but I’m confident we can come from there with a result if we apply ourselves correctly.”

The Bluebirds have welcomed the signing of goalkeeper David Jones with the 33 year old returning to his former stamping ground from Spar Mid Wales League One side Berriew.

The vastly experienced goalkeeper has also represented Newtown, Aberystwyth Town, Llanidloes Town and Llanfair United in between spells at Caersws.

“Dave is a top quality goalkeeper and brings with him a lot of experience. He is a terrific character to have in the dressing room, he’s a born leader and organiser on the pitch which is something we felt was missing,” said Evans.

Also arriving at the Recreation Ground is defender Nefen Savage with the 27 year old joining from Spar Mid Wales League One side Llanidloes Town having previously represented Rhayader Town in the Huws Gray Alliance.

Evans said: “Nef is a great lad, he hasn’t played much this season but is naturally fit and his hard work ethic will serve us well.”

Completing the Bluebirds’ mid season strengthening is Luke Roughley with the ex-Brecon midfielder returning to the Recreation Ground for a second spell.

Evans said: “Luke is a talented ball player who can also mix it up and has an eye for goal. We look forward to seeing him back in a Bluebirds shirt.”

Departing Caersws is striker Josh Hartrick who has joined Spar Mid Wales League One title contenders Llanidloes Town.

Evans said: “Josh has shown great character to return so soon following his injury last April. Understandably he is looking for regular game time to get back to full fitness and unfortunately that wasn’t something we could guarantee at this time.”

Meanwhile Guilsfield host struggling FC Queens Park with manager Nathan Leonard wary of underestimating the Wrexham side.

“We won’t be taking Queens Park lightly. They are fighting for points and you don’t get an easy game in this league,” said Leonard. “We slipped up at home to Llandudno Junction and can’t afford another performance like that.

““We were superb at Porthmadog last week. We worked hard, were brave on the ball and showed great quality in the final third. We need to show the same hunger and desire as the last five games and hopefully we will get the three points. “

Elsewhere Penrhyncoch travel to bottom of the table Llandudno Junction with manager Gari Lewis also warning his players not to underestimate their hosts.

“I know they are bottom of the league, but they are good side, far better than their position suggests,” said Lewis. “They drew at Guilsfield this season, which is no mean feat, and have also beaten some good sides in the Welsh Cup, and have some good players.

“Make no bones about it, this is going to be a tough game for us on their ground. We’re going to have to play to our maximum if we’re going to get anything. In this league, any team can beat anybody so you cannot afford an off day.”