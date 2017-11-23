Saints to rest stars for Gold clash

TNS manager Scott Ruscoe has admitted he might need to refresh his starting line-up on Saturday after a hectic week that could define his side’s season.

Bottom of the table Carmarthen Town visit Park Hall with pressure mounting on manager Mark Aizlewood following a miserable start to the campaign.

In comparison TNS returned to the top of the JD Welsh Premier last Friday and booked their place in the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup with victory at Connahs Quay Nomads on Monday.

“We might make a few changes on Saturday, we’ll see how players are after the semi-final,” said Ruscoe.

“Carmarthen lost again on Saturday and they’re really struggling so I’ll be looking to go out from the start and get at them by taking the game by the scruff of the neck.

“The players are going to a cryotherapy chamber in Shrewsbury this week where it’s something like minus-95 degrees, so we’re doing that Tuesday before a light session on Wednesday.

“There’s a chance to strengthen the squad this week too.”

Ruscoe was delighted to get back to winning ways with the hard-fought win at Llandudno.

The Saints boss believed it was important not to have an ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’ feeling so soon after the penalty shoot out win over Queen of the South the previous Sunday.

Ruscoe said: “I told the players ‘don’t let yourselves down after Sunday’. I didn’t want the hard work to unravel again and it be the same old story.”