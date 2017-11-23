Robins unhappy after trophy exit

KNIGHTON Town manager Adam Worton was left far from happy as his side crashed out of the Welsh Trophy at Wrexham League side Mynydd Isa Spartans.

Worton was left enraged with the fourth round tie contested without assistant referees and questioned the criteria of the competition.

“The game was played like a Sunday League game,” said Worton. “It was an absolute shambles. It is supposed to be a big cup but it did not feel like that. I have never in any adult game seen a game played without linesman.

“There was also several parts of the pitch with dog mess which made the game particularly unenjoyable.”

Mark Jones struck with a free-kick for the Robins but it proved scant consolation on a frustrating day for the Radnorshire side.

Mike Whales led the Spartans to victory with a brace while Alex Wilday and Andy Davies also struck to seal their place in the fifth round and a long trek home for Knighton.

KNIGHTON: Prosser, James, Jarvis, Roff, Worton, Venables, Ives, Steele, Williams, Jones, Blythe. Subs: Bird, Brindley