Robins confident ahead of trip to the seaside

NEWTOWN travel to Aberystwyth Town tonight (Friday) for the second Mid Wales derby of the season.
The Robins claimed a convincing victory in the reverse fixture in September but since both clubs have struggled for form and been embroiled in a basement battle.
However two successive victories have rejuvenated the Robins campaign with manager Chris Hughes confident his side can still make a push for the top six before the mid-season split.
Following the derby the Robins will have seven games to stake a claim for the top six, including back to back derbies with leaders TNS and the visit of Cardiff Metropolitan before trips to Connahs Quay Nomads and Bangor City.
Despite a daunting schedule the Robins chief was confident his squad had turned a corner and would build on their victory at home to Barry Town United last week.
“We controlled the game against Barry and it was important we had a good reaction to the midweek cup defeat,” said Hughes.
“This result is no fluke and has been coming for a while now. We have been unfortunate in a few games this season but this performance and result was very much deserved.
“To score three goals and not concede against a good Barry Town United side is a huge result for us ahead of the trip to Aberystwyth.”
The Robins make the trip with a full squad with Tom Goodwin back in contention following his impressive cameo as substitute last week while Luke Boundford will look to maintain his goal scoring form.
