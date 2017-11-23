Robins boss slams "shambolic" trophy tie

KNIGHTON Town have questioned the standard and criteria of the Welsh Trophy following a nightmare fourth round clash in Flintshire last week.

The Radnor Robins made the trip to Mynydd Isa Spartans for a tie the club had billed as their biggest game of the season.

However manager Adam Worton was left fuming as the match descended into farce with no official assistant referees as they sunk to a 4-1 defeat.

“It was a total shambles,” said Worton. “The match started off with one of our substitutes running the line.

“Then they had a lad who was at least five yards offside who was flagged but the referee waived him away and then said he didn't require linesman for the rest of the game.

“After that it looked like we were playing in a Sunday pub league and our boys lost our way with how unprofessional it was.

“The other goals were as offside as the first but the referee waived played on with his view from inside the opposition’s half.

“I have never in any adult game seen a game played without linesman. It made a total shambles of the game and it didn't feel like a big cup game at all.”

The Robins manager was also angry at the state of the pitch with the match disrupted by dog mess found on the field.

“It made an already farcical day even more unenjoyable,” said Worton.

Elsewhere Berriew and Llanidloes Town tasted extra-time defeats to Brymbo and Llanrug United respectively while Llanfair United edged victory over Corwen.