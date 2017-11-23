Regions Cup trial match at Newtown

NEWTOWN Football Club will host the final trial match before the Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) announces its squad for the Regions Cup campaign.

A combined team of players selected from the Montgomeryshire League and Mid Wales League (South) take on a select team from the Aberystwyth League and Cardiganshire League at Latham Park on Sunday (4pm).

The winners of Welsh Regions Cup will go on to represent the country in the Regions Cup tournament to be held in Turkey.