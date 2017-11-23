Ozdemir at the double for Mule

ISMAIL Ozdemir’s brace helped Abermule Reserves to a 2-1 win over Llangedwyn in the first round of the Llansantffraid Village Cup.

Dean Jones reduced the arrears but could not prevent the Mitsubishi Division Two league leaders crashing to defeat.

Meanwhile Tom Evans struck twice as Carno Reserves celebrated a 4-1 win at Churchstoke Reserves.

Kieran Beaten and Joe Morris goals completed the Greens tally with Luke Sankey netting a consolation for the hosts.